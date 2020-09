The Wheatland annual town meeting will take place Wednesday starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Town of Wheatland Fire Department fire station, 34401 Geneva Rd., New Munster.

This is a meeting that was originally scheduled in April, but was postponed due to Covid-19.

The meeting agenda includes a financial report and departmental reports. A date and time for the Annual Budget Hearing will be set by the town board for late October or November.

Here is the full agenda.