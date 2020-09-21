Agenda: Salem School Board regular meeting Sept. 22, 2020

Sep 21st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold a regular school board meeting Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. in the Intermediate Library. Public Access to Allow for Social Distancing will be in the Large Group Instruction Room. Live Stream is available at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia

Agenda items include:

  • Appointment of Board Member to Fill Board Vacancy Until the April 2021 Election and Administration of Oath of Office to Board Appointee by Clerk.
  • District Face Covering/Mask Mandate Following Expiration of State-Wide Mask Mandate.
  • Update on School Start/Reopening.

A full agenda is available here.

Share
Tweet
0 Shares

Posted in: Agendas, Salem School.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives