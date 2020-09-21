Agenda: Paris Town Board meeting Sept. 22, 2020

The Paris Town Board is scheduled to meet Tuesday starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall, 16607 Burlington Road, Paris.

Agenda items include:

Review, discussion and action on draft Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Town of Paris and Paris Solar Energy Center LLC. The parties have negotiated an agreement to cover various concerns and responsibilities with regard to the proposed solar farm project to be located within the Town.

Confirmation of acceptance of proposal from Westwords Consulting to redesign the Town’s website and set up new town emails accounts and archive system.

A full agenda is available here.