Highway MB to close for culvert work

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway MB (156th Avenue) will be closed between Highway K (60th Street) and 73rd Street on Monday, Sept. 21, through Wednesday, Sept. 23, for three separate culvert replacements.

The road will be closed from roughly 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, reopening during the evening and overnight hours.

Drivers are urged to use Highway D (184th Avenue) or the Interstate 94 West Frontage Road as a north-south alternate route. Residents of the Strawberry Creek subdivision will have access from 73rd Street and Highway MB, or 144th Avenue and Highway 50 (75th Street).

This work will be conducted weather permitting, with closure dates and times subject to change.