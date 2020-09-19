POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

A POW/MIA Honor Chair was dedicated Friday afternoon at the County Center, at Highways 45 and 50. The ceremony was in recognition of National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day, September 18th. The memorial is donated by Chapter 2 of the Wisconsin Branch of Rolling Thunder. The County Executive’s office provided the chair.

The plaque says, “The unoccupied chair is in honor of those that are still Prisoners of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA), and symbolizes there will always be a place in this building awaiting their return.”

Gulf War prisoner of war, Laurens Vellekoop



The event was socially distanced.

This is the second POW/MIA Honor Chair in Kenosha County. The other is in the lobby, outside the County Executive’s office and County Board chamber, on the third floor of the Administration building, by the Court House.

Welcome – County Executive Jim Kreuser

Master of Ceremonies – Steve Tindall

Pledge of Allegiance – Steve Nelson

National Anthem – Gary Beltoya

Opening Prayer – Pastor Charlie Hansen

Recognition and Reason for Ceremony – Steve Tindall

Blue Star Mother Statement

Gulf War prisoner of war – Laurens Vellekoop

Rolling Thunder Mission Statement

Significance of Chair – Don Pannell

Reading of names of Wisconsin POWs and MIAs

Closing prayer – Pastor charlie Hansen

Closing remarks – Willie Lee

Chair reveal