POW/MIA Remembrance Ceremony

A POW/MIA Honor Chair was dedicated Friday afternoon at the County Center, at Highways 45 and 50. The ceremony was in recognition of National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Recognition Day, September 18th. The memorial is donated by Chapter 2 of the Wisconsin Branch of Rolling Thunder. The County Executive’s office provided the chair.
The plaque says, “The unoccupied chair is in honor of those that are still Prisoners of War (POW) or Missing in Action (MIA), and symbolizes there will always be a place in this building awaiting their return.”
This is the second POW/MIA Honor Chair in Kenosha County. The other is in the lobby, outside the County Executive’s office and County Board chamber, on the third floor of the Administration building, by the Court House.
Welcome – County Executive Jim Kreuser
Master of Ceremonies – Steve Tindall
Pledge of Allegiance – Steve Nelson
National Anthem – Gary Beltoya
Opening Prayer – Pastor Charlie Hansen
Recognition and Reason for Ceremony – Steve Tindall
Blue Star Mother Statement
Gulf War prisoner of war – Laurens Vellekoop
Rolling Thunder Mission Statement
Significance of Chair – Don Pannell
Reading of names of Wisconsin POWs and MIAs
Closing prayer – Pastor charlie Hansen
Closing remarks – Willie Lee
Chair reveal