Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 18, 2020: 3,219 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting 3,219 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Friday. That’s 10 more than Thursday. There have been 65 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 35,926 negative test results, a positive rate of 1,911/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Friday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 61 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Paddock Lake — 46 cases

Salem Lakes — 155 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Randall — 36 cases

Twin Lakes — 61 cases

Wheatland — 45 cases

Paris — 18 cases (1 more than Thursday)

Brighton — 13 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Sept. 16:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 97,279 positive tests and 1,315,258 negative tests with 1,238 deaths statewide as of Friday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 16,170 positives as of Friday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

Note: We had been posting Kenosha County recovery data as presented by the county. That data has not been updated since Aug. 12, We will resume publishing this data if it is updated again. — DH