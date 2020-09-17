UPDATE: Twin Lakes resident involved in motorcycle crash

Sep 17th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The motorcyclist involved in a crash in Wilmot Wednesday night was a Twin Lakes resident, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

From a KCSD press release:

On Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 at approximately 8:51 p.m., Kenosha County Deputies along with the Village of Salem Lakes Fire and Rescue responded to the 11000 block of CTH B / Tuttle Road for a report of a single motorcycle crash.  The operator and sole occupant of the motorcycle was a 28-year-old Village of Twin Lakes resident.  The operator of the motorcycle was located lying in the ditch with life-threatening injuries.  Flight for Life was dispatched and transported the individual to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.  Upon further investigation, it was determined that alcohol and speed may have been a factor as the cause of the crash.  No other vehicles were involved.

Our original reporting on the crash is here.

Share7
Tweet
7 Shares

Posted in: Police/fire.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives