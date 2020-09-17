Deaths Sept. 17, 2020: Nancy A. Wigand, Robert E. Ehlert, Paul Bialek, Phyllis (Pat) Maginn

This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.

The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:

Nancy A. Wigand, 81, of Burlington and formerly of Camp Lake, died Sept. 15, 2020.

Robert E. Ehlert, 91, of Wilmot, died Sept. 17, 2020.

Paul Bialek, 68, of Twin Lakes, died Sept. 12, 2020.

Phyllis (Pat) Maginn, 84, of Silver Lake and formerly of Paris, died Sept. 15, 2020.

