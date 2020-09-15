Wheatland considering adding to ATV routes, legalizing some golf cart use

The Wheatland Town Board is considering adding to town ATV routes and exploring whether to make golf cart operation legal in some places.

The ATV action comes after the town received a petition with 42 signatures requesting the roads in Oakwood Shores be included for ATV use.

“There’s a good number of people down there that are doing it anyway,” said Constable Bob Santelli at Monday’s Town Board meetings, where the ATV issue was on the agenda.

No board member expressed opposition to the expansion.

Town Chairman Bill Glembocki asked Clerk Sheila Siegler to have the town ATV ordinance modified to include Oakwood Shores. The change will likely take at least two more meetings to become law.

The current ordinance allows ATV use in the Lilly Lake area and Geneva Road from Highway 50 to Highway P and specific town roads south of Geneva Road-60th Street. Legal use of ATVS anywhere else would take a formal modification of these areas in the ordinance via board action.

The board also discussed allowing golf cart use in some instances in town, which some residents also have asked to be considered.

Some members of the board seemed open to some use of golf carts being legalized.

I’m not for golf carts on the road, but in subdivisions let them ride, said Supervisor Andres Lois.

Glembocki said he did not have a firm opinion on golf carts and he could see them allowed in certain areas. He called for additional research and discussion.

“We’ll take out time on it and see what happens,” Glembocki said.