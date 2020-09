The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting starting at 6 p.m., Monday at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss amending Chapter 27 ATV travel on town streets to include streets in Oakwood Shores Subdivision.

Discussion on whether to allow golf carts on certain town roads.

Consideration and possible action on animal permit fee revision.

Consideration and possible action on revised Twin Lakes Rescue Squad contract.

