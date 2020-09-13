Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) Board meeting Sept. 14, 2020

Sep 13th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

The Twin Lakes #4 School District Board (Lakewood School) is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting starting at 6 p.m., Monday, at the school gymnasium.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Discuss and possible approval of school reopening plan updates.

The full agenda is available here.

