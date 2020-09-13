Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting Sept. 14, 2020

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting starting at 7 p.m., Monday.

Village Board Meetings will be conducted via Zoom for Board of Trustees and Village Staff. The meeting will be streamed live on YouTube for your viewing. Here is the village’s YouTube channel link. If you have any questions, please call the Clerk’s Office at 262-843-2313.

Agenda items include:

Presentation, update and discussion on the Waste Water Treatment Plant Regionalization Improvements Project, by Travis Anderson from Strand Associates.

Discussion and possible action on the July 2020 Raze Order issued for the property located at 12020 254th Ave., Trevor.

Capt. Hallisy with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department will report to the Board a recap of the Department’s August civil unrest involvement.

Discussion and possible action on the Comprehensive Bike Plan for Kenosha County 2025.

Discussion and possible action on the 2021 Purchase of Service Funding requests from the Sharing Center for $12,000 and from Westosha Senior

Community Center for $5,340. Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 16 C.D. Smith Construction Inc., in the amount of $451,932.07 for WWTP Regionalization Improvements

Discussion and possible action on Payment Request No. 3 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $362,641.92, for the 2020 Sanitary Sewer and Street Rehabilitation Program.

The full agenda is available here.