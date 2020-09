The Randall School District is scheduled to hold its 2020 annual meeting starting at 6 p.m., Monday at the school.

Among the agenda items are:

Motion for Resolution to levy tax against all taxable property within the district in the sum of $6,047,193 necessary to operate and maintain the district school system and to finance the capital outlay of the said system on the basis of the recommended budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

The full agenda is available here.