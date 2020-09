The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold its regular semi-monthly meeting on Sept. 14, at 7 p.m. in the meeting room of the Bristol Village Hall 19801 83rd St., Bristol.

Agenda items include:

Consider for approval the hiring of five Paid on Call members to the Fire Department.

Consider for approval the Memorandum of Understanding with Kenosha County regarding bicycle signage and maintenance. (Tabled from 6/22/2020)