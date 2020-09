If you have just about given up on seeing the sun or a day without rain, hold on, there’s hope.

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for the rain to end Saturday night and the sun to start peeking out Sunday. It’s going to get a little warmer too, with a high temperature of 79 possible Wednesday, before a bit of another cool down after that.

We had a VERY brief glimpse of the sun earlier here at the office. We are expecting it to have a little more staying… Posted by US National Weather Service Milwaukee/Sullivan Wisconsin on Saturday, September 12, 2020