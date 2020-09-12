A word from ours sponsors: Enter Twin Lakes Chamber Harvest Fest Scarecrow Contest

Note: This is a paid announcement from the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association — DH
All businesses, residents and organizations are welcome to enter the Scarecrow Contest that is part of the Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association 2020 Harvest Fest community event.
Create a scarecrow between 4’ & 5’ tall from 1” x 2” s, PVC or broomsticks. MUST BE ABLE TO STAND ALONE, WITH SECURELY ATTACHED PARTS &
WATERPROOF MATERIALS!
Please, do not use anything valuable or things you would like returned! Be creative, but keep it family friendly.
Bring Scarecrows to the Chamber office by Thurs. Sept 24th noon-6 p.m.
Scarecrows will be judged by the public during the Harvest Fest Event.
Scarecrows will be placed around town the following week until Halloween for all to enjoy. Feel free to put yours in front of your business.
Scarecrows will have signs acknowledging the owner with a number for judging. Remove your Scarecrow the day after Halloween. The Chamber is
not responsible for lost, stolen or damaged Scarecrows.
ENTRY FEE: $10.
Application available here.