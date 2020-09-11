Units responding for gas line break in Lake Shangri-la

At about 4:01 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a gas line break in the 12000 block of 223rd Avenue in Lake Shangri-la.
Per dispatch: Caller reports a contractor told her they struck a gas line.
