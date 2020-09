Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:05 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding for a report of a crash in the 32500 block of Highway 50 near Slades Corners.

Per dispatch: Deputies already on the scene of crash in the eastbound lanes. One lane blocked.

UPDATE 4:17 p.m. — Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue responding with an ambulance as mutual aid.