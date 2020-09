/Submitted photo

Retired Kenosha Fire Department Battalion Chief Richard “Bo” Bosanko. Bosanko again displayed a 9-11 memorial in his Bristol yard this year.

Said Bosanko: “I was on duty at the fire station on 9-11-2001 when the planes hit the towers. We watched the horror unfolding on television like the rest of the country. It was the saddest day of my career in the Fire Service. It still hurts. It is vital that our country never forget the brave sacrifices made by many Americans that fateful day.”