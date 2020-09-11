A word from our sponsors: H&R Block in Paddock Lake is here for you and offers reliable services in unreliable times

Note: This is a paid announcement from H&R Block Paddock Lake. — DH
H&R Block Paddock Lake location has been in The Village Plaza located at the NE corners of Hwy 83 and Hwy 50 in Paddock Lake for over 18 years serving clients and their tax as well as their business service’s needs.
Dawn Grode is the owner and is an Enrolled Agent besides having 25 years of experience under her belt as a Tax Professional. Enrolled Agent (or EA) is a tax advisor who is a federally authorized tax practitioner empowered by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. EA’s represent taxpayers before the
Internal Revenue Service (IRS) for tax issues including audits, collections and appeals. Our office also has 4 additional Tax Professionals, all having varying levels of expertise ready to serve our clients.
No matter where you are Dawn and her group of talented Tax Professionals are here and available to serve as the office is open year-round. In addition to business services offered and tax preparation, our offices have notary services to serve your needs. Our Tax Professionals and our Customer Service Professionals are locals who know the area and many of the tax situations that are unique to our area such as small businesses, farming and rental properties.
Our Tax Professionals go through rigorous training every year and are required to have updated training as well as complete 20+ hours of continuing education and tax updates before the IRS even allows them
to prepare taxes. Rest assured, we are on top of things with our knowledge and comprehension of everything taxes, so you get your return prepared professionally and correctly when you have them prepared by one of our Tax Professionals.
During the tax season from January through April our offices have extended hours for your convenience. The rest of the year from May through December our offices are still open full-time regular hours from
9-5. Remember if you haven’t filed your taxes for 2019 yet there is still time to get them completed by the extension deadline of October 15th . We are here for you. We are ready to serve you. Call us today at 262-843-3557.