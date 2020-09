Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 5:30 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding for a crash in the 7500 block of Highway 83 in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Two vehicles involved. Injuries being reported.

UPDATE 5:36 p.m. — Second ambulance dispatched.

UPDATE 5:38 p.m. — Incident command holds second ambulance in quarters.

UPDATE 5:48 p.m. — Tow trucks responding for vehicles.