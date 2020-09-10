Local fire department responding for mutual aid to Pleasant Prairie

At about 8:42 p.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue is responding to a request for mutual aid from Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue for a crash at Highways H and 165.
Per dispatch: Bristol requested to respond with an ambulance.
