Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 10, 2020: 3,091 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 3,091 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 14 more than Wedensday. There have been 64 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County . The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 34,277 negative test results, a positive rate of 1,837/100,000 people and a 2.1 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Wednesday (new numbers were not available Thursday):

Bristol — 54 cases

Paddock Lake — 44 cases

Salem Lakes — 141 cases

Randall — 33 cases

Twin Lakes — 56 cases

Wheatland — 44 cases

Paris — 17 cases

Brighton — 8 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Sept. 9:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 84,881 positive tests and 1,245,448 negative tests with 1,193 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 15,486 positives as of Thursday, the Lake County Health Department reports.

Note: We had been posting Kenosha County recovery data as presented by the county. That data has not been updated since Aug. 12, We will resume publishing this data if it is updated again. — DH