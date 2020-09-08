Units responding for fire in Lake George

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:43 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding to a fire in the 10300 block of 195th Avenue in Bristol.

UPDATE about 8:55 a.m. — Bristol command activates a MABAS box alarm. Due to respond are:

Paris Fire Department, Kenosha Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department with engines.

Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Randall Fire Department with tenders.

Fox Lake Fire Department with a squad.

Somers Fire and Rescue with an ambulance.

Kenosha, Paris, Somers and Newport Fire Department with chiefs.

Kansasville Fire Department and Union Grove Fire Department for change of quarters (station coverage).

UPDATE about 9:42 a.m. — Bristol command requests response from Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.

UPDATE 9:53 a.m. — Bristol command strikes box alarm.

According to Chief John Niederer, the call came for a structure fire, called in by the neighbor. The home wasn’t occupied. Upon arrival, they had heavy smoke showing. They asked for a MABAS Box, because water had to be brought by tender. (no hydrants) The structure sustained significant damage, but the firefighters made a good stop to prevent it from being worse. The house is an older one, built in 1938, according to Kenosha county records.