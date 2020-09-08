Units responding for fire in Lake George

At about 8:43 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding to a fire in the 10300 block of 195th Avenue in Bristol.
UPDATE about 8:55 a.m. — Bristol command activates a MABAS box alarm. Due to respond are:
- Paris Fire Department, Kenosha Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department with engines.
- Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Randall Fire Department with tenders.
- Fox Lake Fire Department with a squad.
- Somers Fire and Rescue with an ambulance.
- Kenosha, Paris, Somers and Newport Fire Department with chiefs.
- Kansasville Fire Department and Union Grove Fire Department for change of quarters (station coverage).
UPDATE about 9:42 a.m. — Bristol command requests response from Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.
UPDATE 9:53 a.m. — Bristol command strikes box alarm.
According to Chief John Niederer, the call came for a structure fire, called in by the neighbor. The home wasn’t occupied. Upon arrival, they had heavy smoke showing. They asked for a MABAS Box, because water had to be brought by tender. (no hydrants) The structure sustained significant damage, but the firefighters made a good stop to prevent it from being worse. The house is an older one, built in 1938, according to Kenosha county records.