Units responding for fire in Lake George

Sep 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 8:43 a.m., Bristol Fire and Rescue, Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units are responding to a fire in the 10300 block of 195th Avenue in Bristol.

UPDATE about 8:55 a.m. — Bristol command activates a MABAS box alarm. Due to respond are:

  • Paris Fire Department, Kenosha Fire Department and Twin Lakes Fire Department with engines.
  • Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Randall Fire Department with tenders.
  • Fox Lake Fire Department with a squad.
  • Somers Fire and Rescue with an ambulance.
  • Kenosha, Paris, Somers and Newport Fire Department with chiefs.
  • Kansasville Fire Department and Union Grove Fire Department for change of quarters (station coverage).

UPDATE about 9:42 a.m. — Bristol command requests response from Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force.

UPDATE 9:53 a.m. — Bristol command strikes box alarm.

According to Chief John Niederer, the call came for a structure fire, called in by the neighbor. The home wasn’t occupied. Upon arrival, they had heavy smoke showing. They asked for a MABAS Box, because water had to be brought by tender. (no hydrants) The structure sustained significant damage, but the firefighters made a good stop to prevent it from being worse. The house is an older one, built in 1938, according to Kenosha county records.

Share22
Tweet
22 Shares

Posted in: Bristol, Police/fire, Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives