Units responding for alarm in Trevor

At about 1:45 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriffs deputies are responding to an alarm in the 12400 block of Antioch Road in Trevor.
Per dispatch: This is a smoke alarm in an apartment building.
