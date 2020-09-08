Units responding for alarm in Trevor

Sep 8th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

At about 1:45 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriffs deputies are responding to an alarm in the 12400 block of Antioch Road in Trevor.

Per dispatch: This is a smoke alarm in an apartment building.

