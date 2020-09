Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 12:44 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 8600 block of 246th Avenue in Salem.

Per dispatch: Caller reporting fire in a wooded area.

UPDATE 12:54 p.m. — Dispatch updates address as 25400 block of 84th Street.

UPDATE 12:55 p.m. — Some responding units clearing and returning to quarters.

UPDATE about 12:59 p.m. — Personnel at the scene reports to dispatch that this was a controlled burn.