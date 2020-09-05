Sunday to start rainy week

Likely rain and thunderstorms Sunday will kick off what looks to be a wetter week than we have seen in some time around here, says the latest, local National Weather Service forecast.

Rain chances are 80 percent Sunday, 60 percent Sunday night, 80 percent Monday night, 90 percent Tuesday, 80 percent Tuesday night and 70 percent Wednesday before tapering a bit to just 50 percent for Wednesday night. Lesser chances of rain are in the forecast for Thursday night, Friday night and Saturday.

Temperatures will be cooler too, with Tuesday’s high forecast for just 63.

Here’s more on how NWS-Sullivan sees Sunday shaping up:

