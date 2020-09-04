Units responding for crash in Paddock Lake

Sep 4th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:21 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a report of a crash in the 7400 block of Highway 75 in Paddock Lake.

UPDATE about 1:23 p.m. — Deputies report no crash found in reported area.

