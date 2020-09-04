Salem School Board seeking applicants to fill board vacancy

Salem School District board member Lisa Hinze has announced she is leaving the board.

The district is seeking to fill Hinze’s seat by appointment until April 2021, when it is next up for election.

Hinze has sold her house and is moving out of the district, said board President Dana Powers. Hinze’s resignation was addressed at last week’s school board meeting.

“Her experience on the board and her wisdom will be missed,” Powers said of Hinze.

Residents of the Salem School District interested in serving on the board from now until April 2021 in an appointed capacity should submit:

Contact Information, including address.

Letter of Interest, including reasons for wanting to serve.

Brief resume – include past or current public service, education, and other information you believe is relative to this public service opportunity.

Send information to:

Salem School District

8828 Antioch Road

PO Box 160

Salem, Wisconsin 53168

ATTN: Board Vacancy

This information can also be sent electronically to Dana Powers at the following email address: powerdan@salem.k12.wi.us