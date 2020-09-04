Salem Lakes Pumpkindaze 2020 cancelled

Salem Lakes announced the cancellation of the 2020 Pumpkindaze festival.

The announcement made via social media said:

Attention all Pumpkindaze fans! It is with great sadness that we have to announce the cancellation of Pumpkindaze for 2020. Please know that this was a tough decision to make and we wish that we didn’t have to. We feel this is for the safety and well being of everyone involved. We will be back at it again next year. Please save the date. Salem Lakes 2021 Pumpkindaze will be the first Saturday in October.