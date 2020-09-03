Kenosha County COVID-19 update Sept. 3, 2020: 3,020 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Kenosha County Division of Heath is reporting 3,020 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Thursday. That’s 16 more than Tuesday. There have been 65 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. That’s one more than Wednesday. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 33,403 negative test results, a positive rate of 1791/100,000 people and a 2.2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Thursday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Thursday:

Bristol — 53 cases (one more than Wednesday)

Paddock Lake — 43 cases

Salem Lakes — 133 cases

Randall — 32 cases

Twin Lakes — 54 cases

Wheatland — 42 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Paris — 15 cases (2 more than Wednesday)

Brighton — 7 cases (1 more than Wednesday)

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of Aug. 12 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Sept. 2:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 77,856 positive tests and 1,199,999 negative tests with 1,146 deaths statewide as of Thursday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 14,772 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.