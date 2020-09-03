Biden visits Kenosha; meets with Blake family; holds meeting at church

Former vice president and current Democratic Party presidential candidate Joe Biden visited Kenosha Thursday, just two days after President Donald Trump was also in town.

Both visits came in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey during Blake’s arrest on Aug. 23 and resulting unrest in the city.

Biden met with the Blake family in Milwaukee including by phone with Jacob Blake, who is still in the hospital recovering from his injuries.

Biden then held an event at a Kenosha church.

According to multiple media reports, Biden’s visit did not include a tour of areas of the city hard hit by rioting and turmoil.

Here is an account of the visit from WGTD.