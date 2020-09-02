Curfew lifted for eastern Kenosha County

A state of emergency curfew that was to be in effect through Labor Day for eastern Kenosha County has been canceled, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday:

From the news release:

As of today September 2nd, 2020 Kenosha County has ended the State of Emergency Curfew. That decision was announced today after consultation with law enforcement and community leaders. Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said: “After consulting with local law enforcement agencies, I have decided the curfew is no longer needed. The last several nights have been relatively peaceful in the community, and in the judgment of law enforcement, it is appropriate to remove the curfew. However, criminal activity will not be tolerated and arrests will be made if needed. I am hopeful there will be no need to reinstate the curfew in the near future.”

Curfews were instituted for each night east of I-94 in Kenosha County after unrest in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake by Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey during an arrest on Aug. 23. Sheskey is white, Blake is black. Blake is recovering from serious injuries.