Units responding for alarm in Wilmot

Sep 1st, 2020
by Darren Hillock.
Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:55 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a supervisory alarm in the 12400 block of Fox River Road in Wilmot.

Per dispatch: This is at a business address.

