Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 9:39 p.m., local fire departments are responding as mutual aid to the Genoa City-Bloomfield Fire Department for a fire in the 400 block of Main Street in Genoa City.

Due to respond are:

Randall Fire Department with an engine.

Twin Lakes Fire Departments with a ladder truck and a chief.

Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue with an ambulance.