Aug. 27, 2020 Lake test results: PHLA beach closed to swimming

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach is closed to swimming after testing by the Kenosha County Division of Health on Monday showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test resulting in the closure at PHLA was 1,046 E.coli/100 mL.

Other results from Monday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 13 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 28 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 52 E.coli/100 mL; Lake Shangri-la (214th Ave.) 3 E.coli/100mL; Center Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 13 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 7 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 4 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Old Settlers County Park beach 2 E.coli/100 mL; Hoag Park 77 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 228 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 1,646 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 10 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 1 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 42 E.coli/100 mL; Sunset beach on Lake Elizabeth 4 E.coli/100mL; Musial Beach 5 E.coli/100mL; Lucille beach on Lake Elizabeth 10E.coli/100m.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 8.5 E.coli/100 mL.; Fox Park Beach on Lake Benedict 4 E.coli/100mL.

Bristol — Lake George (101st) 10 E.coli/100mL; Lake George (187th) less than 1 E.coli/100mL;