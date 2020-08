Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:04 p.m., Paris Fire and Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in the 19900 block of Highway K along the Paris-Bristol border.

Per dispatch: This is a vehicle fire.

UPDATE 6:05 p.m. — Dispatch says this now is being considered a crash.

UPDATE 6:10 p.m. — Dispatch reports Bristol Fire and Rescue will handle the call and Paris will return or remain in quarters.