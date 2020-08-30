Local fire department responding for mutual aid to McHenry, Ill

At about 3:05 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department is responding to a request for mutual aid from the McHenry Fire Department for a structure fire.
Per dispatch: Twin Lakes is requested to respond with an engine and a chief.
Western Kenosha County's news source
At about 3:05 p.m., Twin Lakes Fire Department is responding to a request for mutual aid from the McHenry Fire Department for a structure fire.
Per dispatch: Twin Lakes is requested to respond with an engine and a chief.
Posted in: Police/fire, Twin Lakes.
Comments are closed.
© 2020 West of the I | Powered by WordPress