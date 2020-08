Kenosha County has extended a state of emergency curfew to Monday night and Tuesday night.

The official announcement by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

Kenosha County has again declared a state of Emergency Curfew for Monday August 31th and Tuesday September 1st from 7 PM to 7 AM East of I-94. The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced.

The county previously declared a similar nightly curfew for eastern Kenosha County through tonight.