Aug. 1, 2020: Needs for local food pantries update (The Sharing Center and Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry)

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center is publishing update on the needs of food pantries during the COVID-19 emergency.

Here is the latest update for The Sharing Center and the Twin Lakes Food Pantry:

Sharing Center, 25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor

Donations accepted 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535

Food products needed this week: Fresh produce including garden produce, potatoes, milk and salad dressing

Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, diaper rash cream

Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry, 701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church). Donations accepted 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7-8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome.

Here are the updates for all of the other food pantries listed by the Joint Information Center.