Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s 2020 Annual Business in the Park and Car Show coverage (PHOTOS)

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association held its annual Business in the Park and Car Show downtown Saturday.

It was the first in-person event the chamber has been able to hold this year. Others were cancelled due to concerns about spreading COVID-19.

The event included business, crafts and retail booths, a car show and food vendors.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Main Street and surrounding areas.

Chairman of the chamber Board of Directors Chris Brown said participation in the car show and by vendors was way up from last year. In 2019, the event had 15 booths. This year there were more than 25. In 2019, 53 cars participated in the show. This year, more than 145 were present as of about 11:30 a.m.

Chamber leaders felt comfortable hosting the event because it was outdoors and because the group instituted spacing where possible, Brown said.

