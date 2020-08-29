Happening now: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s 2020 Annual Business in the Park and Car Show underway

Aug 29th, 2020
by Darren Hillock.

Note: Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association is a westofthei.com sponsor. This is a paid announcement. — DH

The Twin Lakes Area Chamber & Business Association’s Annual Business in the Park and Car Show is underway today, Saturday, Aug. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street by the Chamber office.

Business, craft and retail booths will line the street between Lake Ave. and Burden Ave.

The Car Show will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., this year with a motorcycle category.

The ever popular Spinning Wheel will be at Business in the Park. Everyone gets one spin of the Spinning Wheel to win a prize, (while supplies last). Prizes are donated by the Chamber and local businesses.

Food and raffles will also be available at Business in the Park.

Click here for more information.

