County executive calls for “new path forward”

Kenosha County Executive Jim Kreuser called for “a new path forward to bring our community back together” at a press conference Friday.

The statement came as the last two nights proved to be more peaceful in Kenosha.

On Sunday, Kenosha Police officer Rusten Sheskey shot Jacob Blake during an arrest. Sheskey is white, Blake is black. Blake is recovering from serious injuries in a Milwaukee hospital. Family members say Blake is paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting set off protests that transitioned to violence after dark. Monday night saw several buildings set on fire. On Tuesday, a 17 year old from Antioch, Ill. allegedly shot three people in a clash near Sheridan Road and 63rd Street. Two of those — one from Silver Lake — died and another suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At Friday’s press conference with other officials, Kreuser said:

“On behalf of County Board Chairman John O’Day, I am grateful to be here today after the second straight night of relative calm in Kenosha County. And we’re grateful and thankful that the protesting last night was done peacefully. “To everyone who is abiding by the nightly curfews, thank you. I support everyone’s right to protest peacefully, but I think we’ve found that people going home after dark has played a significant role in tamping down violence and destruction these last couple of nights. “I’ve also stated the last couple of days that we’re committed to working with the city on a new path forward to bring our community back together — to seek the change that is needed, but peacefully. “I pray that we are now headed in that direction.”