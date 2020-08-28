Aug. 28, 2020 lake test results: PHLA remains closed to swimming; cautions lifted at Center Lake, Hooker Lake

Paddock Hooker Lakes Association beach remains closed to swimming after re-sampling Thursday by the Kenosha County Division of Health continued to show elevated E.coli levels there.

Swim cautions at Center Lake and Hooker Lake boat launch were lifted after re-sampling Thursday showed E.coli levels within normal range at those locations.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results from Thursday were:

PHLA — 2419 E.coli/100 mL

Center Lake — 185 E.coli/100 mL

Hooker Boat Launch — 9 E.coli/100 mL

PHLA beach will remain closed to swimming over the weekend.