Lake test results: PHLA beach and Center Lake closed to swimming; Hooker Lake launch at swim caution

Paddock Hooker Lake Association and Center Lake are closed to swimming and Hooker Lake boat launch are under a swim caution after testing showed elevated E.coli levels there.

The State Department of Health recommends posting warnings at beaches when test results indicate a E.coli level of 235/100mL or more and closing a beach when test results exceed E.coli 1000/100mL.

The test results that led to the closures and caution are:

PHLA — 2,419 E.coli/100 mL.

Center Lake — 1,733 E.coli/100 mL.

Hooker Boat Launch — 326 E.coli/100 mL.

Those locations were set to be re-sampled Thursday.

Other results from Monday and Wednesday as reported by the Kenosha County Division of Health (except where noted) are:

Salem Lakes – Silver Lake County Park beach 73 E.coli/100 mL; Silver Lake DeWitt Park 172 E.coli/100mL; Lake Shangri-la 220th Ct. 410 E.coli/100 mL; Center Lake 1,733 E.coli/100 mL; Camp Lake: 2 E.coli/100 mL; Hooker Lake Boat Launch 326 E.coli/100 mL; Rock Lake 5 E.coli/100mL.

Paddock Lake — Hoag Park 55 E.coli/100 mL; North Shore Association 23 E.coli/100 mL; PHLA beach 2,419 E.coli/100mL; PHLA Diving Board 22 E.coli/100 mL.

Wheatland — Lilly Lake 12 E.coli/100 mL.

Twin Lakes — Lance Park on Lake Mary 42 E.coli/100 mL.

Randall — (as reported by town of Randall) Powers Lake beach 8.5 E.coli/100 mL.