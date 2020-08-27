Kenosha County Circuit Court business moving to virtual due to turmoil

Most Kenosha County Circuit Court business will be conducted virtually due to continued unrest in Kenosha in the wake of a shooting of a black man by a police officer on Sunday in Kenosha.

From Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink:

The Kenosha County Circuit Court is entering into its plan for a

continuity of operations during this period of civil unrest.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 27, all court operations will resume, primarily in a virtual setting, Kenosha County Clerk of Courts Rebecca Matoska-Mentink announced today.

Electronic filings will occur and the office will be staffed remotely. Court hearings will proceed with parties appearing by Zoom, with the public being able to watch by YouTube.

For those requiring paper filings, a drop box for court documents will be available at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Entrance D, between the hours of 8 a.m and 5 p.m. Job Center staff will not be able to answer questions.

For Circuit Court assistance, you may call 262-653-2664 beginning on Thursday morning.

“During this time of civil unrest, it is of the utmost importance to our community to ensure that the justice system remains open and available to the public,” Matoska-Mentink said. “It is our desire to do so in a safe manner. Virtual appearances have been successfully occurring during the pandemic response, and will continue in this manner until we can secure and safe physical environment.”