Silver Lake resident among those killed in Kenosha Tuesday

One of the people shot dead Tuesday night during violence in Kenosha was a 26-year-old resident of Silver Lake, Kenosha Police Chief Dan Miskinis said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

The person’s name was not given at the press conference.

A 36-year-old person from Kenosha also was killed by gunfire. A third person from West Allis was injured by gunfire and is expected to survive. The shootings reportedly took place near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road in Kenosha.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, from Antioch, Illinois, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the shootings, Antioch Police announced Wednesday. Extradition to Kenosha County is being arranged, Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at the press conference.

Tuesday night’s violence marked the third day of protests and third night of chaos after the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer Sunday evening.

Local law enforcement, municipal officials and a representative of the Wisconsin National Guard participated in the press conference, but additional details about the original incident were scarce.

Chief Miskinis said the investigation into the incident is ongoing and being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigation, as required by law. He said he supported the procedure as the best way to find the truth.

“We’re not hiding behind … a blue line of silence,” Miskinis said while acknowledging his department has not been able to share much info.

Here is video of the press conference from FOX6now.com: