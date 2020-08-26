More National Guard activated for Kenosha; Federal help accepted too

More National Guard troops and other law enforcement help are headed for Kenosha Wednesday from state and federal sources.

Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday authorized 500 members of the Wisconsin National Guard to support local law enforcement in Kenosha County this evening. Some 250 National Guard troops had already been dispatched to Kenosha earlier in the week.

Kenosha has been rocked by at times violent unrest nightly since Jacob Blake was shot by a Kenosha Police officer during a call that originated as a domestic complaint.

The night time disturbances in Kenosha began Sunday night. On Monday night, buildings in the downtown and Uptown neighborhoods were burned. On Tuesday night, two people were killed by gunfire and another injured. One of those killed was identified by the Kenosha Police chief as being a Silver Lake resident.

Kenosha County Board supervisors in two separate appeals to the state had asked for a much higher number of National Guard troops.

A letter from board Chairman John O’Day and Vice Chairwoman Monica Yuhas made public Wednesday asked for 1,500 troops with police powers to help control the ongoing violence in Kenosha. O’Day and Yuhas’ letter said it was on the behalf of the County Board.

Another group of board members that included Western Kenosha County Supervisors Erin Decker, Mark Nordigan and Lon Wienke sent their own appeal to Evers also Wednesday. They Evers asked for 2,000 additional National Guard troops and to request federal help as well:

Both Monday and Tuesday several County Board Supervisors requested the County Board Chairman and Vice Chairman hold an… Posted by Erin Decker on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that Evers had agreed to accept additional forces from the federal government to assist with controlling the Kenosha situation:

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth said at a press conference Wednesday that law enforcement from nearly every county in the state has sent help to Kenosha.