Kenosha County COVID-19 update Aug. 26, 2020: 2,912 positives

Note: Our interactive charts are back. Hover over a data point to see details. Click on “A Flourish Chart” to see a larger version. — DH

The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 2,912 total positive COVID-19 test results in Kenosha County as of Wednesday. That’s 13 more than Tuesday. There have been 61 COVID-19 deaths in Kenosha County. The Wisconsin Division of Health Services is reporting 32,185 negative test results, a positive rate of 1729/100,000 people and a 2 percent case fatality rate in Kenosha County as of Tuesday.

Kenosha County Division of Health is reporting the following total positive COVID-19 test results for Western Kenosha County as of Tuesday:

Bristol — 47 cases

Paddock Lake — 38 cases

Salem Lakes — 128 cases

Randall — 29 cases

Twin Lakes — 50 cases

Wheatland — 38 cases

Paris — 10 cases

Brighton — 6 cases

All other county cases reported above are from Kenosha, Somers and Pleasant Prairie.

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 daily positives and negatives over time:

Here are Kenosha County COVID-19 positives as a percentage of daily tests over time along with a 14-day moving average:

Here is Kenosha County recovery data as of Aug. 12 (updated weekly):

Wisconsin DHS has begun reporting new county level data updated weekly: Burden (case rate), trajectory (percent case change), trend and activity level for the last two weeks. Here is Kenosha County’s data as of Aug. 19:

The Kenosha County Division of Health announced Kenosha County’s first case of COVID-19 coronavirus on March 16.

Wisconsin DHS is reporting 72,260 positive tests and 1,138,581 negative tests with 1,100 deaths statewide as of Wednesday.

In Lake County, Ill., where many people from Kenosha County work, there are 14,164 positives as of Wednesday, the Lake County Health Department reports.