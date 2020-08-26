Curfew for eastern Kenosha County to be in effect nightly Wednesday through Sunday

A State of Emergency Curfew for Kenosha County east of I-94 will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. each night from Wednesday through Sunday, the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday afternoon.

A curfew had been issued for all of Kenosha County Sunday night and for eastern Kenosha County Monday and Tuesday nights.

“The public needs to be off the streets for their safety. The curfew will be enforced until 7:00 AM,” the news release announcing the curfew said.

“After (curfew start time) we ask that everyone goes home,” Sheriff David Beth said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. “The people of Kenosha, let us do our job.”

Beth added that he expects law enforcement to more actively enforce the curfew.

“We’re going to be very assertive with these people,” Beth said.

But there’s “no way” he will deputize private citizens with guns, Beth said.

Referring to a shooting of three people by a citizen with a gun Tuesday night, Beth said “What happened last night was the perfect reason I wouldn’t do that … It doesn’t help us.”

Beth also said shut downs of I-94 including access points may continue at night as needed. He said the closures have been effective in controlling access to Kenosha. It was suggested by another county that used it effectively.

“It’s an inconvenience for our local people,” Beth said. “The reason we did it was to protect the public.”